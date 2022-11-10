Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day.

“I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride would not fight all the time. You don’t want the mom and daughter fighting. Instead it caused so much stress,” said Jessica Matson.

Matson said her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner on Thursday but claimed her wedding planner Lorissa Kyle was nowhere to be found and not answering their calls or texts. That is when they started panicking and reaching out to vendors who told her Kyle never paid them. On her daughter’s wedding day, they were left scrambling, trying to find a new caterer, decorations and DJ for the big day.

“To show up Thursday night and see your daughter in tears because her biggest day is the next day and you don’t know if its going to happen. I don’t know how you sleep at night,” said Matson.

Brian Acosta claims Kyle ghosted him too. He says he is now out $11,000 a week before his wedding. “I am angry about the money but I am also angry that she has taken this away from us. This experience of getting married. That is what hurts the most,” said Acosta.

Both weddings were scheduled at Sonny’s Events in Goodyear. The owner said Kyle would rent out the space for weddings she was planning but that he had no idea she was allegedly scamming people. Now, he says there’s been an outpouring of people reaching out saying Kyle has taken their money too.

“It is super upsetting. You spend all this time planning your big day, very little girl dreams of her wedding so to get here and be hearing it may not happen, super frustrating and heartbreaking,” said Matson.

Matson said she filed a police report, and the Goodyear Police Department is investigating.

