Adrian Fontes increases lead over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes saw his vote lead go into six figures after the latest Maricopa County ballot drop. As of Thursday at 8 p.m., Fontes has 53% of the vote compared to Republican Mark Finchem’s 47% with an estimated 74% of the votes counted. Fontes now has a total of 1,059,453 votes, while Finchem has 950,209 votes. That’s a lead of nearly 110,000 votes. “We are going to win,” Finchem tweeted just before the ballot drop from Maricopa County, where 78,000 ballots were counted.

“We didn’t speak to politics, we spoke to American values. We spoke to the idea of democracy. We spoke to the idea of the rule of law; we spoke to preserving this republic for every single American regardless of what party you are with,” Fontes told supporters on election night.

The mood was less than enthusiastic at the GOP rally in Scottsdale. Arizona’s Family caught up with Finchem as he was leaving, and he was optimistic that he could come back and win. “It’s not a comeback,” he said. “All of the ballots that were day of the election, haven’t been counted. That’s huge, that’s a huge number so I fully expect us to flip this thing.” As for Maricopa County having ballot tabulation problems at about 20% of its voting centers on Election Day, Finchem called it a “s***show” and a “disgrace.”

Republican candidate for secretary of state Mark Finchem calls the tabulation problems in Maricopa County a “disgrace.”

Fontes served as the top election official for Maricopa County when elected as county recorder in 2016. He campaigned on his experience running elections. That statement greatly contrasts Finchem, who has called for a complete overhaul of the election system and made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

