ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter

Arizona Department of Transportation closes scenic routes during the winter due to snowfall.(Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas.

Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans to close access to state Route 473 (Hawley Lake Road) from Route 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation:

State Route 473 from Route 260
On Dec. 1, ADOT says it will close state Route 67 leading to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park, along with park facilities:

State Route 67 to the North Rim
On Dec. 30, ADOT will close state Route 261 from Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake. Also, state Route 273 from U.S. Route 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake will close:

Route 261 from Route 260
State Route 273 from Route 260

