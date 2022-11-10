Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle...
Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle high school.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.

Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead.

Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward.

A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone addresses recent reports of voter intimidation.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone found in contempt of same racial profiling case as Joe Arpaio
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
State of Emergency: Evacuations ordered as Nicole intensifies