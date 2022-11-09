Tempe couple, volunteers give back to community through United Food Bank

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley couple has dedicated decades to serving others, and they continue doing Something Good by inspiring others to do the same.

Tom and Janne Gutierrez are the owners of Always Best Care of Tempe, which provides senior care services in the East Valley and in Phoenix. Last week, they gathered members of their caregiving team and other organizational partners to give back to the community in a different way ... The Tempe couple, along with volunteers, put together and packaged 1,200 emergency food bags for the United Food Bank!

Nicole reached out to Arizona’s Family to tell us about the couple, shedding light on their history of outreach and community. Before opening up Always Best Care of Tempe a year ago, Tom and Janne were already doing Something Good. Tom spent almost two decades serving seniors through his church community in Tempe, while Janne previously worked as a preschool teacher of students with disabilities.

Now, with Always Best Care of Tempe, their group has provided over 4,300 hours of caregiving to seniors throughout the area! And that’s not all. The couple is already planning a food drive for the upcoming holiday season for the United Food Bank. Learn more about the United Food Bank and how to donate here.

