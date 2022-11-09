Holiday Food Drive
Storm moving on, to bring cool nights ahead

7-Day Forecast for Nov. 9(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Light rain showers moving to the east tonight out of the metro area.

Most of the rain fell around .05″ as an average total across 48% of the gauges across the Valley, according the Phoenix Rainfall Index put out by the NWS-Phoenix. Wind advisories and warnings will drop for the Rim and northern Arizona after 5 p.m. with wind gusts still high, blustering more than 40 miles per hour. One to three inches of snow has fallen in some places above 7,000 feet in elevation.

Tonight, cooler air behind the low with drop our temperatures into the upper 40′s. Expect sunny and dry conditions on Thursday with highs around 70 degrees. Overnight lows should remain in the 40s through the weekend. Veterans Day will bring low 70s and mostly sunny skies. The weekend will see temperatures climb to the mid-70s, which is still unseasonably cool for this time of year in Phoenix.

Another cut-off low may change things up about by early next week, but timing and location are always suspect when these systems get beyond the steering currents of the jet stream.

