Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Republicans to file lawsuit to extend poll hours, delay voting numbers in Maricopa County

Sixty voting centers in Maricopa County saw issues with tabulation machines.
Sixty voting centers in Maricopa County saw issues with tabulation machines.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Republicans are hoping to extend poll hours and delay the release of early ballot numbers in Arizona’s largest county with their latest legal move. Several GOP groups, including the Republican National Committee and Kari Lake For Arizona, are expected to file a lawsuit on Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. They want to extend voting hours to 10 p.m. in Maricopa County from 7 p.m. and delay the release of the numbers for early ballot returns until 11 p.m. They point to problems with 60 voting locations where tabulation machines wouldn’t take ballots because of printing problems. The GOP groups claim poll workers told voters to ditch their ballots if they weren’t accepted.

TRENDING: Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County due to ‘printing issues,’ officials say; fix identified

On Tuesday afternoon, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said that printing issues were affecting dozens of tabulation machines, but everyone was still allowed to vote at the polling place. All they had to do was put their ballot in a secure box or check out of the polling place and go to a second polling place.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman responds to voting tabulation problems
Long lines to vote across Maricopa County
At least 60 voting centers in Maricopa County had tabulation problems
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote,...
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters