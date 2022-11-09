Holiday Food Drive
Rep. Andy Biggs wins reelection in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Republican Andy Biggs has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs was expected to cruise to victory because of the political makeup of his district, but the race against Democrat Javier Ramos also was too close to call Tuesday night. The Associated Press made the race call just after noon on Wednesday.

With approximately 67% of the vote in, based on AP estimates, Biggs had an 18-point lead, roughly 38,000 more votes over Democrat Javier Ramos. Independent Clint Smith had 6% of the vote or just under 13,000 votes.

Biggs is most commonly known for being one of three GOP congressmen who wouldn’t voluntarily testify to the Jan. 6 committee after reportedly having ties to the Capitol riot.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

