Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler

Chandler police say two people were found shot near Palm and Pecos on Wednesday. Two suspects are in custody.(azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler.

Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Please stay with Arizona’s Family as more details come in.

