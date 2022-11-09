Holiday Food Drive
Phoenix woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for PPP loan fraud

Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in...
Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in restitution, and surrender her 2 luxury cars.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after committing paycheck protection loan fraud.

Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in restitution, and surrender her 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 and 2018 Dodge Challenger. Strong also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She had applied for and received loans from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic while actively falsifying employee information, wage information, and bank statements. In total, Strong held 17 different loans worth more than $3.5 million.

Of those loans, Strong kept around $400,000 and bought various luxury items including the cars she was eventually forced to surrender. On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to manage Department of Justice resources that may be used in fraud. The Task Force handles investigations, prosecutions, and relief programs to prevent fraud.

