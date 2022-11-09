Holiday Food Drive
Phoenix named 6th most festive U.S. city ahead of holiday season

Phoenix has been named the 6th most festive U.S. city ahead of the holiday season!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix has been named the 6th most festive U.S. city ahead of the holiday season!

Thumbtack, an app that helps users find professionals to help on various projects, released their list of the “Most Festive Cities in the U.S.” based on project data they’ve collected over 2022 across the nation. The average cost of hiring a holiday lighting expert is around $160 to $300, and lights designed for outdoor trees can cost more than $60 depending on the type, shape, and height of the tree.

The top 10 most festive cities in the United States as ranked by Thumbtack are as follows:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Denver, Colorado
  6. Phoenix, Arizona
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. San Francisco, California
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. San Antonio, Texas
TRENIDNG: Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens

David Steckel, Home Expert at the company, says that hiring a lighting expert is more than just a timesaver. “Putting up lights is a festive way to decorate your house, but it can also be time-consuming, stressful, and dangerous,” Steckel said. “Instead of taking the risk of falling off a ladder and spending the holidays on crutches or starting an electrical fire, hire a professional who will go over your options to make your vision come to life and use the right special equipment to hang everything safely and properly.”

If you’re still mulling over how you want to set up your lights this season, the company suggests buying your own lights during the off-season, when used, or on sale. They also suggest cutting back on electricity use by looking for LED lights that may cost more upfront but will last longer and save your monthly bill. Another tip is to schedule your family’s home light show for certain timeframes by using a timer.

