Mesa’s low income seniors encouraged to site for water bill discount

File photo of water tap.
File photo of water tap.(Sonsam via 123RF)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa is helping out some of the most vulnerable residents at a time when record inflation is hurting Arizona pocketbooks.

The City says its “Limited Income Senior Rate Program,” or “LISR” for short, helps give qualifying residents an $8.77 discount, a 30% decrease in their water service rates from $29.23 to $20.46 per month.

“The Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a very effective and easy way to provide a significant discount to some of our senior residents in Mesa who face financial challenges,” said Ed Quedens, City of Mesa Business Services Department Director.

Those wishing to use the program must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent full-time resident at the address and be at no more than 200% of the federal poverty level. Once accepted, the discount applies for five years. To learn more or to apply, click/tap here.

