Man allegedly drove 100mph+ in a 35mph zone during human smuggling attempt in Cochise County

An 18-year-old was arrested in Cochise County after allegedly trying to smuggle five undocumented immigrants across the U.S. and Mexico border.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Cochise County after allegedly trying to smuggle five undocumented immigrants across the U.S. and Mexico border.

On Tuesday, Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a 2010 Dodge Charger with a temporary license plate on State Route 80. The car sped away, speeding more than 100 miles per hour, heading toward Tombstone. An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper spotted the vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on State Route 80 near Saint David School.

The car crashed in Benson after passing over the San Pedro bridge on SR 80 at around 120 miles per hour. The 5 undocumented immigrants and the 18-year-old driver Braymon Wilkerson jumped out of the car and ran away. They were later found and arrested.

Wilkerson has been booked into Cochise County Jail on various charges including human smuggling, unlawful flight, endangerment, misconduct with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving. The five undocumented immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

