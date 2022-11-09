Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of killing couple during shootout with their son at Mesa apartment complex

Trinidad was booked on two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of possession of a...
Trinidad was booked on two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after a shooting ended with a husband and wife dead at a Mesa apartment complex last week.

Police say 44-year-old Johnel Trinidad is accused of killing the woman he was having an affair with and her husband during a shootout with their son. On Nov. 1, officers were called out to Silver Creek Apartments near Power Road and Main Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. The Lazalde’s were taken to the hospital but later died.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 shot to death at Mesa apartment complex identifed as husband, wife

Court paperwork says officers found Trinidad bleeding after being shot near the couple. Trinidad told police Natishia’s son showed up at the complex and began to argue with him and the couple. Investigators said he claimed the son pulled out a gun, so he retaliated and grabbed a gun from Natishia’s holster, shooting her son in self-defense. Trinidad reportedly said he heard Natishia begging him not to shoot her son and saying she had been shot. However, he denied having his own gun and said he only grabbed the gun from Natishia when her son shot at him first, investigators said.

Court documents say Natishia’s son told officers his mother was having a long-time affair with Trinidad. The night of the shooting, he alleged he went to Trinidad’s apartment to visit his mother. However, police say Trinidad and the son began arguing and walked outside the apartment where Ronnie was. The group began arguing when Trinidad reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Ronnie in front of his son. The son said he immediately pulled out his own gun, started running away, and began shooting at Trinidad. A chase began between the two, with both shooting at each other in the complex.

TRENDING: Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler

On Monday, Trinidad was arrested and told investigators the same story, alleging Natishia’s son began shooting at him first before he shot back with Natishia’s gun, according to court paperwork. He claimed he only fired the gun a few times. Trinidad was booked on two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

His parents, Mark Jacobo and Alma Antolin remember him as being the bright light in the room...
“Everyone loved him:” Mesa family mourns loss of teen killed day after birthday
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone addresses recent reports of voter intimidation.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone found in contempt of same racial profiling case as Joe Arpaio
Campos faces charges of DUI, extreme DUI, hit-and-run and failure to give information at an...
Hit-and-run DUI suspect arrested after crash involving Glendale police
Katie Hobbs, left, has the early lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens