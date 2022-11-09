Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner was projected on Election Night. As of Wednesday morning the race as quite close, Hobbs was up 51% to 49%, with 62% of expected votes counted. CBS News said the race had moved from toss-up to “leans Democrat.” Still, early voting trends often benefit the Democrats, who are statistically more likely to vote early or submit absentee ballots.

As of 5:30 a.m., Hobbs carried an approximate 30,000 vote lead over Lake, but her lead shrunk overnight by more than 100,000 votes, according to data from the Associated Press.

Lake was optimistic when she addressed supporters at the GOP Headquarters in Scottsdale. “We are going to win this,” Lake confidently said. She pointed to when she was down double digits early on in the August primary to Karrin Taylor Robson and eventually won. “If we have to, we’ll take this fight through, we will, even if it takes hours or days,” Lake said.

Hobbs was equally optimistic with her supporters in downtown Phoenix. “We have seen the first results come in and we’re feeling good about what we’re seeing and that’s because of all of the hard work that everyone in this room has put in. You all made calls, you knocked on doors, you talked to your friends, your family, your neighbors about what’s at stake at this election and most importantly you all got out and voted,” she said. At the time, Hobbs was carrying a sizable lead with the bulk of early and mail-in votes, which tend to lean Democrat, included in the earlier results but the race has since tightened.

Lake brought up the tabulation machine problems that affected 60 of 223 voting centers in Maricopa County. “We have incompetent people running the show,” she said. “The system we have now does not work,” Lake added Arizonans should know who wins on election night. As for Hobbs, she encouraged people to wait for the results. “We need to be patient and wait for every vote to be counted because every single vote matters,” she said.

In the days leading up to election night, the Hobbs campaign dealt with a man breaking into the Phoenix office, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Police later said that the break-in didn’t appear politically motivated. In addition, Lake also had suspicious mail sent to her Phoenix campaign office. No one was injured.

After the first round of election results, Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs gives a speech to her supporters in downtown Phoenix.

Hobbs built years of political exposure working in the state Legislature starting in 2010 before deciding to run for Arizona secretary of state. She won a narrow 20,000-vote victory against Republican businessman Steve Gaynor in 2018.

She landed in a tough spot after President Trump and some of his supporters attempted to delegitimize the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, leading to an expensive months-long audit in Maricopa County that Republicans instituted in the Arizona Senate. Hobbs, joining with Senate Democrats, detailed some concerns about the audit and, in June 2021, issued a report saying that the review of ballots was “flawed” from the start.

While on the campaign, Lake and other Trump-endorsed candidates highlighted election security and integrity as one of her top issues, particularly an urge to overhaul election rules. During a one-on-one interview with radio host Mike Broomhead, she suggested that this election wouldn’t be fair and encouraged voters to turn on Election Day anyway. That sentiment mirror similar comments made during the primary over the summer.

“When you have stolen, corrupt elections, you have serious consequences, even deadly consequences,” Lake said in June while competing in the GOP primary. “And unfortunately, we had a stolen election, and we actually have an illegitimate president sitting in the White House.”

Arizona’s Family previously reported that Lake, in a CNN interview last month, refused to commit to accepting the results of her election.

Another major issue on the mind for Lake supporters: a statewide abortion ban that has remained in legal limbo since Roe V. Wade, the 1973 federal ruling that granted the woman a constitutional right to obtain the procedure, was overturned.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed a 15-week abortion ban passed earlier this year by the state Legislature. Ducey has signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation that has reached his desk since he took office in 2015. Ducey previously endorsed Lake’s then-opponent Robson in the August primary but said as part of the Republican Governors Association, he would support Lake’s candidacy after she won the GOP nomination.

Lake, who is pro-life, didn’t say in a recent one-on-one interview whether she supported a near-total ban written in 1901 or the 15-week ban.

