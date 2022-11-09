Jaime’s Local Love: Bertha’s Cafe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bertha’s Café is known in the community for a sweet treat, fresh salad, or deli sandwich with local bread, oven-baked whole turkey, or chicken breast with house rub. Owned by Beth Goldwater since 2005, Bertha’s Cafe is now under new ownership.

“Sam” Somontha Yin, owner of Do Not Worry Donuts in Mesa (also delicious!), was looking for a change. He says he didn’t want to bake in the early mornings anymore. He wanted more time for family and was up for a new challenge in the food industry.

The new owner was eager to take over Bertha’s, the cafe’s beloved longtime employees and delicious recipes, too.

He kept Do Not Worry and was eager to take over Bertha’s, the cafe’s beloved longtime employees and delicious recipes, too. From a club sandwich to chopped BBQ, to brownies and dream bars, Bertha’s has it all. Bertha’s Cafe is also available for your catering needs and can do so with just a 2-hour advance notice -- important to know with the holidays upon us.

Sam offers special discounts for military and emergency workers, seniors and more. Go try the salted caramel brownie -- it’s Jaime’s favorite!! Bertha’s Cafe recently extended its hours to Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bertha’s Café

PHONE: 949-899-7936

ADDRESS: 3134 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85016

WEBSITE: berthascafe.com

