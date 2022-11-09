Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after crash involving Glendale police

The officer and person who was in custody were not seriously hurt in the crash.
The officer and person who was in custody were not seriously hurt in the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people, including a Glendale police officer, escaped serious injury after an early morning crash involving a suspected impaired driver.

According to Glendale police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday as an officer was eastbound on Glendale Avenue with a person in custody riding in the backseat. As they were crossing 75th Avenue, they were struck by a pickup truck that made a left turn in front of the patrol SUV.

TRENDING: Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens

Police say the driver of the truck tried to leave, but was soon arrested for hit-and-run and is now under investigation for possible impairment. That suspect wasn’t seriously hurt. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The officer and the person who was already in custody were also checked for injuries, but were not seriously hurt. The intersection of 75th Ave. and Glendale was closed as the crash was investigated.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Glendale.
No one was seriously hurt in the crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues
What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?
As of Tuesday night, Kelly held a large lead over Masters.
Mark Kelly leads over Blake Masters, but no winner called in US Senate race
Mayes was leading Hamadeh, according to early voting results.
Democrat Kris Mayes is now neck-in-neck to GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race