Hit-and-run suspect arrested after crash involving Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people, including a Glendale police officer, escaped serious injury after an early morning crash involving a suspected impaired driver.

According to Glendale police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday as an officer was eastbound on Glendale Avenue with a person in custody riding in the backseat. As they were crossing 75th Avenue, they were struck by a pickup truck that made a left turn in front of the patrol SUV.

Police say the driver of the truck tried to leave, but was soon arrested for hit-and-run and is now under investigation for possible impairment. That suspect wasn’t seriously hurt. A passenger in the pickup was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The officer and the person who was already in custody were also checked for injuries, but were not seriously hurt. The intersection of 75th Ave. and Glendale was closed as the crash was investigated.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Glendale. (Arizona's Family)

