Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Adrian Fontes tells his supporters to “celebrate democracy” after the first round of election results are revealed.
By Peter Valencia, AZFamily Digital News Staff and David Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.

“We didn’t speak to politics, we spoke to American values. We spoke to the idea of democracy. We spoke to the idea of the rule of law; we spoke to preserving this republic for every single American regardless of what party you are with,” Fontes told supporters.

The mood was less than enthusiastic at the GOP rally in Scottsdale. Arizona’s Family caught up with Finchem as he was leaving, and he was optimistic that he could come back and win. “It’s not a comeback,” he said. “All of the ballots that were day of the election, haven’t been counted. That’s huge, that’s a huge number so I fully expect us to flip this thing.” As for Maricopa County having ballot tabulation problems at about 20% of its voting centers on Election Day, Finchem called it a “s***show” and a “disgrace.”

Republican candidate for secretary of state Mark Finchem calls the tabulation problems in Maricopa County a “disgrace.”
Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures

Fontes served as the top election official for Maricopa County when elected as county recorder in 2016. He campaigned on his experience running elections. That statement greatly contrasts Finchem, who has called for a complete overhaul of the election system and made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

