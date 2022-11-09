Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Loop 202; northbound lanes closed near 51st Avenue

A fatal pedestrian accident has closed the westbound lanes of the 202 freeway near south...
A fatal pedestrian accident has closed the westbound lanes of the 202 freeway near south mountain.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The northbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain are closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near 51st Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a person has been killed after being hit by a vehicle. Drivers are being asked to look for alternate routes and to expect delays.

There is no estimated time to re-open the northbound lanes, although southbound lanes are open.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Mexican citizen has been arrested after reportedly attempting to smuggle 71 pounds of...
Man indicted after allegedly trying to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl across Arizona border
Phoenix has been named the 6th most festive U.S. city ahead of the holiday season!
Phoenix named 6th most festive U.S. city ahead of holiday season
File photo of Phoenix City Hall
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
An 18-year-old was arrested in Cochise County after allegedly trying to smuggle five...
Man allegedly drove 100mph+ in a 35mph zone during human smuggling attempt in Cochise County