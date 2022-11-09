Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Loop 202; northbound lanes closed near 51st Avenue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The northbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain are closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near 51st Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a person has been killed after being hit by a vehicle. Drivers are being asked to look for alternate routes and to expect delays.

There is no estimated time to re-open the northbound lanes, although southbound lanes are open.

