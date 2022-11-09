Cold front sweeping through Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A cold front is sweeping through Arizona today. Look for cool and breezy weather with a high of only 67 degrees in the Valley. That’s 13 degrees below normal for the Phoenix area for this tie of year.

A large low pressure system is centered over Nevada this morning, with a cold front starting to push into Western Arizona. This will lead to unsettled weather conditions across the state today, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the high country today from noon until 6pm. Look for about 1-3 inches of snow, with snow levels near 6000 feet. Higher snowfall amounts are expected across Northern Arizona above 7500 feet. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for this part of the state for the same time frame. Gusts up to 55 miles per hour are possible, and reduced visibility is possible thanks to blowing snow.

Valley rain chances are near 50 percent today. A line of scattered showers looks likely to push through the Valley around midday, between the late morning and early afternoon. Look for light rainfall amounts, generally less than a quarter inch.

The storm system is expected to quickly exit our region late tonight, leaving behind a colder air mass. Temperatures will drop to the 40s the next few mornings in the Valley, and highs won’t make it out of the 60s again tomorrow. Sunshine returns for Thursday through the weekend, along with a gradual warm-up. Veterans Day will bring low 70s and mostly sunny skies. The weekend will see temperatures climb to the mid 70s, which is still unseasonably cool for this time of year in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.