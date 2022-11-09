Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer addressed the media on Wednesday morning.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer addressed the media on Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been entered. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County received 275,000 early ballots. To put that into perspective, the county says 170,000 ballots were received in 2020 on Election Day. “This number is immense,” said Richer, explaining that the massive turn just before the deadline made it possible for only so many results to be reported in the first 24 to 48 hours.

At this time, county officials say that they have 86,000 early ballots received last week in addition to 67,000 early and secure slot ballots that need to be counted but are ready to be counted. Those “secure slot” or “Box 3″ ballots that voters put in after the county experienced technical issues with the tabulators. Approximately 7% of in-person votes made on Election Day went into that box.

Click/tap here for live election results

While the county says that no voters were disenfranchised or turned away, a Republican-led lawsuit filed for an emergency motion on Tuesday to extend voting hours past 7 p.m. Those efforts aimed to expand voting for another three hours, but a judge denied that effort just hours later. Maricopa County is expected to release its next batch of votes late Wednesday, but officials warned that it could take until Friday to have 95 to 99% of the vote fully counted.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Katie Hobbs, left, has the early lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens
As of Tuesday night, Kelly held a large lead over Masters.
Mark Kelly leads over Blake Masters, but no winner called in US Senate race
Election Coverage: Many Arizona races still too close to call
Mayes was leading Hamadeh, according to early voting results.
Democrat Kris Mayes is now neck-and-neck to GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race