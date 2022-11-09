Holiday Food Drive
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show

File photo of Phoenix City Hall
File photo of Phoenix City Hall(Courtesy: City of Phoenix)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As numbers continue to trickle in slowly, some local races are also yet to be called. That includes two Phoenix city council seats that could go into a runoff election next year.

The Maricopa County Elections Department updated the last local election results at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, showing no candidates for District 6 and District 8 hitting the required 50% vote. Should those trends continue, the race could end with a runoff.

In Phoenix’s District 6, Kevin Robinson was up three points against Joan Greene and Sam Stone, who followed with about 17% of the vote each. That district had a crowded race of eight candidates to replace term-limited Sal DiCiccio, who previously endorsed Stone, his former chief of staff.

More than 28,000 ballots have been counted in District 8, with incumbent Carlos Garcia holding a slim lead of just 139 votes against Kesha Hodge Washington. Meanwhile, Denise Viner and Nick Griesmann were at 12% and 11%, respectively.

What is a runoff?

When no candidate receives a majority (aka more than 50%) of votes, some states, counties, and municipalities require another election to occur with the top two finishers. In other areas, the top finisher wins the general election.

Runoff elections don’t apply to Arizona statewide races because in 1992, voters overwhelmingly approved Prop 100, which amended Arizona’s constitution to no longer require runoff for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, or Superintendent of Public Instruction positions.

What about the other seats?

Only two other seats in the council are up for grabs this year. In District 2, Jim Waring is winning with 52% of the vote, leading Heli Nielson by 21 points. Meanwhile, District 4 remained unopposed with Laura Pastor, who also serves as Vice Mayor, winning by default.

Click/tap here for the latest city results.

