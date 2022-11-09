18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family.

Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.

The League says she enjoys relaxing in her cat bed, head rubs, and of course, treats. No appointment is necessary to meet this loving cat. Katie weighs around 7 pounds and her adoption fee is $50, which includes all vaccine updates, microchipping with lifetime updates, and spay and/or neuter surgery. You’ll also get a one-pound bag of Hill’s Science Diet food, a SNAP test, and access to a behavior hotline for her lifetime.

Senior pets make wonderful, friendly additions to households as they require less exercise, likely need less vet visits, are generally calm and have prior house and potty training experience. Tap/click here for more info on Katie.

