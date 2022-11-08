Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal damage, two counts of unlawful use of transportation, and one count each of endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Tempe police were trying to pull over a stolen Kia near Baseline Road and Priest Drive. Police say Duranceau and another woman were passengers in the car. The driver pulled into a nearby apartment complex, got out of the car and ran away. Police have not yet identified or found him. Police say Duranceau then climbed into the driver’s seat and put the car in reverse, while a Tempe officer began firing less-lethal rounds at the car.

Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say. (Arizona's Family)

While in reverse, Duranceau allegedly rammed several patrol vehicles and began driving toward another officer. That was when one of the officers opened fire. While trying to drive away, the suspect then hit a nearby car and got stuck on the curb.

Tempe officers were then able to box in the car to prevent escape. Duranceau was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The other woman in the Kia wasn’t hurt and was released by police.

Duranceau is also suspected of ramming several Gilbert patrol cars in a previous, unrelated incident in early October.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.