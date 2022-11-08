Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.

Chompie’s owners say the decision was difficult but “was the right move to enable the brand’s future growth.” “It is never easy to say goodbye to the people and communities that we have served for so many years,” said Jason Ingermanson, an investment partner of Chompie’s. “We appreciate the love of our valued customers and we intend to continue to reinvent the Chompie’s brand to best serve them well into the future.”

Tempe regulars or anyone craving a Chompie’s signature sandwich can still visit their Phoenix, Chandler, Scottsdale, and Glendale locations.

