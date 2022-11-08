Holiday Food Drive
Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County; election officials assure votes will be counted

As of 8:30 a.m. on Election Day, tabulation machine problems had been reported at about 20% of Maricopa County Vote Centers, or roughly 40 locations.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Election Day is in full swing in Arizona and across the country. As thousands made their way to the polls, it didn’t take long for reports of voting issues to circulate on social media.

The Maricopa County Elections Department initially reported that about 10% of polling sites, roughly 20 locations were having issues with the tabulators. In an emergency news conference held Tuesday morning, those figures were later updated to approximately 20%, or about 40 vote center locations. However, affected voters can place their ballots into a secure ballot box that will later be counted.

In a tweet, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer confirmed that multiple locations were having issues, but over 23,000 people had already successfully voted as of 7:30 a.m. Arizona’s Family has confirmed from election officials that troubleshooters are already working to fix the issue.

“The key for everyone to understand is everyone is still getting to vote. No one is being disenfranchised,” said County Supervisor Bill Gates

According to Reuters, on Tuesday, federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency officials told reporters that there is “no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure.” At this time, there is nothing explicitly tying any threats or problems to Arizona’s election processes.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Justice announced that federal election monitors were sent to Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, and Yavapai counties to ensure “compliance.”

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews monitoring voting issues across the state. Check back for updates.

