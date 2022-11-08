Holiday Food Drive
Suns’ Cam Johnson undergoes knee surgery, will remain out until further notice

Phoenix Suns' Cam Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game...
Phoenix Suns' Cam Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Adelaide 36ers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson underwent a successful meniscectomy procedure Tuesday morning after injuring his right knee Friday night.

Johnson suffered the injury on Nov. 4 in the first quarter of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run the other direction. He immediately started limping and came out of the game shortly afterward.

Doctors later determined he had a torn meniscus. Following the surgery Tuesday morning, team officials said Johnson will remain out until further notice.

“He’s a starter for us, so that’s always a tough blow,” Williams said after Friday’s game. “That happens throughout the season. You just have to make your adjustments.”

Johnson has been a key contributor over the past few years and moved into a starting role this season. He’s averaging a career-high 13 points and scored a season-best 29 points earlier this week in a win over the Timberwolves.

Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract after failing to sign a long-term extension before the season. The Suns’ ownership situation is in flux after Robert Sarver announced he would explore selling the team following his one-year suspension by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

