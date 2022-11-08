9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!

While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:

Saya Mustang - 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Beaver Dam Lodge - 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432

Safeway - 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641

Safeway - 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248

Frys - 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Circle K - 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621

Walmart - 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Last Stop Travel Center - 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445

CVS - 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

In case you missed the numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing, they’re as follows: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery said, “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries.” The Arizona Lottery has already launched its holiday-themed Scratchers tickets that make for fun stocking stuffers. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

