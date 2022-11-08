Holiday Food Drive
9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing

Nine lucky Arizonans took home $50,000 from the Powerball drawing!
Nine lucky Arizonans took home $50,000 from the Powerball drawing!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!

While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:

  • Saya Mustang - 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046
  • Beaver Dam Lodge - 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432
  • Safeway - 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641
  • Safeway - 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
  • Frys - 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
  • Circle K - 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621
  • Walmart - 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209
  • Last Stop Travel Center - 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445
  • CVS - 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

In case you missed the numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing, they’re as follows: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery said, “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries.” The Arizona Lottery has already launched its holiday-themed Scratchers tickets that make for fun stocking stuffers. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

