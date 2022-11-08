Mild Election Day weather, but changes coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It will be quiet weather to get out and vote today across the Valley metro area. Look for sunshine and a high of 80 degrees this afternoon, which is exactly average for this time of year in Phoenix.

Winds are expected to pick up today in the high country, where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11am today to 5pm. Look for southwesterly winds today between 25 and 35 miles per hour, with gusts expected to 45 miles per hour

The gusty winds are coming ahead of a large low pressure system and cold front headed to Arizona tomorrow. While this system is bringing heavy rain and snow for parts of California, precipitation will be more limited for Arizona. Look for a 60 percent chance of mainly light rain the Valley tomorrow. Amounts should stay near a tenth of an inch or less, with foothill locations to our north and east could pick up closer to a quarter inch of rain.

In the high country, accumulation is expected above 6000 feet, with totals of 1 to 3 inches forecast for Flagstaff.

Temperatures will drop off as the front moves through and stay cooler into Friday. Look for high temperatures in the upper 60s both Wednesday and Thursday in the Valley. Thursday morning will also be colder in the 40s around the Valley. Veterans day is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 72 degrees. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 70s for a dry and mild weekend.

