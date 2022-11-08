Holiday Food Drive
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times, El Mirage police searching for suspect

El Mirage police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man Monday afternoon.
El Mirage police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., El Mirage police officers initially responded to a report of a dog bite in an alley south of Well Street between Alto Street and El Mirage Road. However, officers arrived and didn’t find evidence of a dog bite. Police say officers instead found a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The El Mirage fire department took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the stabbing. El Mirage police are searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

