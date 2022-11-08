Holiday Food Drive
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in El Mirage

Aguirre was booked on one count of homicide, two counts of assault and one count of probation violation.(MCSO)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man to death in El Mirage Monday afternoon.

El Mirage officers initially responded to the report of a dog bite near Alto Street and El Mirage Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers didn’t find evidence of a dog bite but when they arrived, they reportedly found a 52-year-old man stabbed several times. El Mirage firefighters took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died. The man hasn’t been identified.

The Neighborhood Enforcement Team and El Mirage detectives soon learned that Abel Aguirre, 38, had stabbed the man. After a search throughout El Mirage, he was found and arrested just before 7 p.m. Monday evening. Aguirre faces various charges including murder and aggravated assault. Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, he said. “I appreciate all the hard work and professionalism my investigators displayed in developing probable cause, locating, and arresting this violent offender in a matter of a few hours.”

