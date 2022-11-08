Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.

The teen who was shot was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevy Silverado while 19-year-old Dax Goodwin was driving his F-150 pickup. According to court papers, the two trucks were driving side-by-side, and Goodwin told police that he hit a hole in the road while driving, causing a .22 revolver sitting on the console to go off and shoot the teenage boy in the head. The two trucks then pulled into the fire department station to ask for help.

Goodwin was taken to the sheriff’s office for more questioning and told deputies he hadn’t been truthful at the fire station. Court papers say he told investigators that the teenager pointed the revolver at his own head and pulled the trigger several times, leading Goodwin to believe the gun wasn’t loaded. Goodwin said he then took the gun from the teen, pointed it at him, pulled the trigger, and shot him, court papers say. Goodwin told officers he didn’t mean to shoot him, court paperwork says.

He told officers that he had experience handling weapons, that he was aware of firearm safety rules, and that court papers say he recited a few to the deputies. According to police, the two other teens in the group told officers that they had seen Goodwin shoot and kill the teenage boy. One teenager told investigators that Goodwin killed the teen after the boy had pointed the gun at his own head, and the other teen said he didn’t know why Goodwin shot the boy, court papers say.

Goodwin was arrested and faces a manslaughter charge. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police did not say the age of the victim.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.