Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

How to find Maricopa County Vote Centers with shorter lines

Long lines could be seen in some Maricopa County Vote Centers, such as the Eldorado Community...
Long lines could be seen in some Maricopa County Vote Centers, such as the Eldorado Community Center in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a place to vote but don’t want to stand around for an hour or more? The Maricopa County Elections Department has an online tool that can help reduce your wait time.

Many voters have reached out to Arizona’s Family Tuesday morning about lengthy delays at some county Vote Centers. Some of those slowdowns can be attributed to problems with tabulation machines that election officials addressed Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County; election officials assure votes will be counted

On the county’s election website, a page is dedicated to searching for locations to vote. In addition to location information, the site also provides an estimated number of people in line and a wait time. You can even check a box to sort by shortest wait time.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, many locations had estimates of more than 100 people in line to vote, with an expected wait time of over an hour.

RELATED: Everything you need to vote on election day

All Vote Centers are open until 7 p.m. MST.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Incumbent President Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren emerged as the top two vote-getters...
Navajos electing next leader who wields influence nationally
PRESS CONFERENCE: Maricopa County Election Officials address reports of problems with tabulation machines
Arizona's Family reporter Kylee Cruz speaks with Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer about...
Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County; election officials assure votes will be counted
Voter Graphic
Everything you need to vote on election day