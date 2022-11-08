How to find Maricopa County Vote Centers with shorter lines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a place to vote but don’t want to stand around for an hour or more? The Maricopa County Elections Department has an online tool that can help reduce your wait time.

Many voters have reached out to Arizona’s Family Tuesday morning about lengthy delays at some county Vote Centers. Some of those slowdowns can be attributed to problems with tabulation machines that election officials addressed Tuesday morning.

On the county’s election website, a page is dedicated to searching for locations to vote. In addition to location information, the site also provides an estimated number of people in line and a wait time. You can even check a box to sort by shortest wait time.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, many locations had estimates of more than 100 people in line to vote, with an expected wait time of over an hour.

All Vote Centers are open until 7 p.m. MST.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.