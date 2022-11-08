Hobbs and Lake make final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The race for governor in Arizona is getting international attention. Reporters from other states and countries are going to events hosted by Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. There has been plenty of drama in this race. A couple of weeks ago, a man broke into the Hobbs’ campaign office. Police said the burglary was not politically motivated. This past weekend, suspicious mail was sent to the Kari Lake campaign. Nobody was hurt, and the FBI is now investigating.

On Monday night, the candidates were making their final pitches to voters ahead of the midterm elections. Lake made several stops around the state with the GOP bus tour. They stopped at a church in north Phoenix during the afternoon. She took shots at her opponent within the first few minutes.

“She wants us to give her this job,” Lake said. “She doesn’t deserve this job.” Lake said she feels confident going into the election, stating the campaign’s hard work is paying off. “That tells you the type of movement we have. People who were never involved in politics are now involved,” she said.

Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day.

Hobbs had a few events Monday, including door-knocking through a Phoenix neighborhood. She said this race is going to be tight. “It’s going to be very close,” she said.

Hobbs thanked her supporters and volunteers, saying they are the reason this race is so competitive. Hobbs said she expects a recount since the recount trigger is 0.5% of the vote.

Republicans on the bus tour with Lake told supporters they need to be prepared for anything at the polls Tuesday. They told voters to bring water and snacks in case of long lines. They also added people should stay and make sure they can cast their ballots.

Hobbs said she doesn’t expect any issues. She said the Secretary of State’s Office has worked with counties to ensure Election Day runs smoothly.

