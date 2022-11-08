Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently.

Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”

A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. (Adam Caiazzo)

Caiazzo’s son Adam shared the note with us at Arizona’s Family and posted it on social media with the caption: “Random acts of kindness amaze me!!! I’m so grateful there is still beauty and kindness in this world especially when it seems so far to find some days!”

