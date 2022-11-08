Everything you need to vote on election day

Voter Graphic
Voter Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Election Day and that means today is the last day to either vote in person or drop off your early ballot. Here’s everything you need to know.

Deadline to cast your ballot

All early ballots must be either dropped off at a vote center or drop box by 7 tonight. Anyone standing in a line at a voting center by 7 tonight will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Types of Identification Needed

When you arrive to vote at the polls on Election Day you will announce your name and place of residence to the election official. Then you will need to present your identification. Depending on the form of identification, you will show either one form of identification from List #1 or two different forms of identification from List #2 or 3. Valid identification is also required prior to receiving a ballot at any in-person early voting location or emergency vote center or from a special election board.

List #1 - Sufficient Photo ID including name and address (One Required)

  • Valid Arizona driver’s license
  • Valid Arizona non-operating identification card
  • Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification
  • Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

List #2 - Sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address (Two Required)

  • Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television
  • Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election
  • Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration
  • Indian census card
  • Property tax statement of the elector’s residence
  • Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
  • Arizona vehicle insurance card
  • Recorder’s Certificate
  • Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder
  • Any mailing to the elector marked “Official Election Material”

List #3 - Mix & Match from Lists #1 & #2 (Two Required)

  • Any valid photo identification from List 1 in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification from List 2 in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register
  • U.S. Passport without address and one valid item from List 2
  • U.S. Military identification without address and one valid item from List 2

Where to vote in Maricopa County

Once upon a time, Maricopa County voters were assigned to one of more than 500 voting precincts. That assigned polling place was the only place you could vote. Things are different now. There are more than 100 voting centers throughout Maricopa county, and voters can go to any one of them.

[🡕 Voting center locations in Maricopa County]

How to report voting problems or voter intimidation complaints

If you have experienced any problems voting or were the victim of voter intimidation, you can report those issues to the authorities.

[Contact Arizona’s Family: Let us know if you have any problems at the polls]

Voting Problems

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is authorized to enforce certain civil and criminal violations of Arizona’s election code through its Election Integrity Unit. The Arizona AG’s office accepts complaints submitted online, as well as complaints mailed to the office. Depending on the nature of the allegations, however, the Arizona AG’s office may refer complaints to another state or local agency for investigation and/or enforcement.

If you have a complaint that requires immediate law enforcement intervention because there is a crime in progress or an escalating situation, contact your local police department immediately.

You can submit your complaint online at the Arizona Attorney General’s website.

Voter Intimidation

If you are a victim of voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s office recommends that you first contact a poll worker. Document what you see as much as possible, including the who, what, when, and where of the incident. Keep in mind that taking photos or video is prohibited inside the 75-foot limit of a voting location.

You’ll also want to report your experience to the Secretary of State’s office through an online form. Please reach out to Arizona’s Family as well, and we’ll start investigating.

