The drawing for the record $1.9 billion powerball jackpot has been delayed over security protocols

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.9 billion, and Arizonans are hoping to pull the winning ticket!
By Eric Levenson and Aya Elamroussi
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update, published at 11:24 p.m. ET]

The California Lottery announced late Monday night that it’s delaying the Powerball drawing because officials need more time to complete security protocols.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery said in a post on social media.

A participating lottery needs extra time to meet those requirements before the drawing can occur, according to the post.

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available,” the California Lottery said.

[Original story, published at 5:30 p.m. ET]

The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to grow to $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered -- just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.

There were no winning tickets sold for Saturday’s drawing of an estimated $1.6 billion, already the highest lotto prize offered. The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

