Christmas at the Princess returns to the Valley for the holidays!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas has come early this year at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with the “Christmas at the Princess” event!

Ian Schwartz went out to meet up on Good Morning, Arizona with some very special guests who are making their debut on Friday, Nov. 18. “This year we’re partnering with Make a Wish Foundation where we’re having 150 Wish kids with their families come and stay for Christmas at the Princess,” said John Glynn, the director of public relations at the luxury resort. “We’ll have a Wish playhouse at the entrance.”

Glynn also introduced this year’s mascots--Smorely and Bernie the Ski Patrol Dog! The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess invites families to go ice skating on one of the two rinks, take in light shows, meet St. Nick himself, roast marshmallows, make smores and more this season. Want to book your reservation? Click here. General admission starts at $20, not including parking.

