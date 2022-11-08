Big drop in temperatures comes to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice morning here in the Valley with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid 50′s on Tuesday, with a high temperature this afternoon in the upper 70′s.

Our average this time of year is 81 degrees. We have a low approaching our state that will bring with it some strong winds in the high country. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for northern Arizona from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are expecting winds up to 25 to 35 mph. Already there was a wind gust at the Kingman Airport that got up to 53 mph.

This storm will also bring some snow to the mountains, light amounts between two and four inches in Flagstaff. A Winter Weather Advisory has just been issued above 6,500 feet from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday as well. Here in the Valley, we will see a big drop in temperatures and a chance for some light rainfall Wednesday. Rain amounts will be light, with most locations getting .10″ to .20″.

High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will drop almost 10-15 degrees, with highs in the 60s both days. The sun will return for Veterans Day and the high will be around 73 degrees.

