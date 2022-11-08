Holiday Food Drive
Bicyclist seriously hurt after hit-and-run in west Phoenix

Police say they were called out to the area around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car that took off from the scene early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to the area of 33rd and Glendale avenues just before 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a car after he was riding his bike in the area. That vehicle then sped off from the scene before officers arrived. Video from the scene showed the bike lying in the middle of the road with a heavy police presence scattered along Glendale avenue as detectives piece together what led up to the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Glendale Avenue in both directions as the investigation continues. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert Traffic updates.

