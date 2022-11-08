Holiday Food Drive
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home

Several Narcan doses were given to the baby.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents

Several Narcan doses were administered but the child’s current condition is unknown. Phoenix police are investigating the incident and so far, no arrests have been made.

