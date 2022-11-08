Holiday Food Drive
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote stop giving rides to Arizona voters

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote,...
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming voter-relates rideshares violate Arizona law.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, RideShare2Vote only provides rides to “Democrat Voters” and rides to those “supporting the Democrat/Progressive candidates in local and statewide elections.” Wright says that “the act of providing rides with the intent to not only induce someone to go to the polls but more particularly to induce voters to vote for a particular candidate or measure, is a misdemeanor violation of Arizona law.”

Along with stopping the rides, the Attorney General’s Office is demanding that RideShare2Vote remove Arizona from the RideShare2Vote app and website. Wright says that a criminal investigation may result if RideShare2Vote continues operating in Arizona. RideShare2Vote has yet to respond to this request.

