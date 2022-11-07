A windy Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A few clouds this Monday, but highs in the upper 70′s across the Valley to kick off Election Week. Lows tonight in the mid 50′s as the clouds start to clear. We are anticipating another nice day for Tuesday as people across the state head to the polls. However, a new storm approaching from the PNW will bring up wind gusts here in the Valley and especially in Northern Arizona. A wind advisory will go into effect, generally at 11 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday across northern Arizona.

Wind Advisory for N. AZ (AZ Family)

Expect SW wind gusts of 20-30mph with gusts up to 45mph. Just a heads up if you are standing in line at the polls. We don’t expect rain or snow to start until overnight Tuesday in western Arizona, spreading eastward through Wednesday. Looks like the best chance of rain for the Valley would be Wednesday afternoon as the strong low passes a bit farther north than last week’s storm. Expect about a tenth of an inch, not a big soaking event like last week. Rain will be spotty at best. Better chances in the upslope areas north and east of the Valley. Expect mountain snow levels to remain high with the speed of this storm. Mountain driving conditions with several inches of snow should be expected above 6,000ft

After a cool down on Wednesday, look for sunny skies and calmer conditions at the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs in the low 70′s and overnight lows in the upper 40′s midweek, warming to around 50 over the weekend.

