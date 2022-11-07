Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley.

We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.

Wednesday will be breezy in the Valley with 10-20 mile per hour winds that could gust to 35 miles per hour during the afternoon hours. Spotty showers are also possible, with rainfall amounts that should be generally light. The best chances of rain and high elevation snow will be Tuesday night and Wednesday along and north of a line from Prescott to Payson.

Flagstaff should pick up around an inch or less of snow, with higher amounts expected at higher elevations. The midweek storm will drop temperatures across the state. In the Valley, highs that start the week in the low 80s will drop to the upper 60s by Thursday. We’ll slowly warm to the low 70s by next weekend.

