VIDEO: Woman pulls out gun at Phoenix school before being stopped by officer

On Sept. 22, Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs reportedly pulled out the gun before being stopped by an officer.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police released a video Monday afternoon of a woman accused of pulling out a gun at a school with a child just a few feet away several months ago. On Sept. 22, police say Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs pulled out the gun at Mountain View School, near 7th and Peoria avenues, before being stopped by an officer.

The video shows a child getting into a car with a man when Featchurs comes out of the school yelling. “He wanted to get in. He’s getting in,” the officer says, referring to the child getting into the car. “You think I’m [expletive] playing?” she yells before grabbing the gun out of her purse. The officer then quickly grabs Featchurs.

Featchurs was arrested and booked on multiple charges.

