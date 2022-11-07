VIDEO: Woman pulls out gun at Phoenix school before being stopped by officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police released a video Monday afternoon of a woman accused of pulling out a gun at a school with a child just a few feet away several months ago. On Sept. 22, police say Desira Marce Eliza Featchurs pulled out the gun at Mountain View School, near 7th and Peoria avenues, before being stopped by an officer.

The video shows a child getting into a car with a man when Featchurs comes out of the school yelling. “He wanted to get in. He’s getting in,” the officer says, referring to the child getting into the car. “You think I’m [expletive] playing?” she yells before grabbing the gun out of her purse. The officer then quickly grabs Featchurs.

Featchurs was arrested and booked on multiple charges.

When it comes to protecting your children, there is no time to waste when we see a threat.



Thanks to the heroic actions of this #PHXPD officer, a possible shooting at a school was prevented. #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/1jThwNGymi — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 7, 2022

