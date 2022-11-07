Teens and young people are being recruited to aid in human smuggling, ICE warns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents are warning parents that human smugglers are recruiting teenagers and young adults over the internet to help aid in human smuggling attempts.

These operations often lure people with the promise of easy money and thousands of dollars of cash. Those at the border often pay upwards of $5,000 for “coyotes” to help get them into the United States. Some of that money is then shared with the drivers, which are increasingly being sought on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

With major events coming to the Valley, human smuggling is also top of mind for law enforcement agencies. Super Bowl, for instance, often brings sex trafficking into focus. Earlier this year, a human trafficking operation uncovered more than 80 victims in the run-up to the big game

