Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rock band Styx coming to Phoenix in March

Styx is coming back to Phoenix for two shows in March in 2023! It’s a concert you won’t want to...
Styx is coming back to Phoenix for two shows in March in 2023! It’s a concert you won’t want to miss.(Styx Tour 2023)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Styx is coming back to Phoenix for two shows in March next year! It’s a concert you won’t want to miss.

They’ll be playing at the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The group’s most recent studio album which was recorded just before the COVID-19 pandemic is called “Crash of the Crown.” It’s the 17th album the group has released and it’s now available on clear and black vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms.

TRENDING: Going beyond the mammogram: talking women’s health

“Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw said. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.” The group has been performing since the early 1960s originally under the name “The Tradewinds” and “TW4.” Eventually, when they signed with Wooden Nickel Records in 1972, a name change was encouraged and “Styx” was chosen. The group was nominated for a Grammy at the 22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1980.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. Want to pre-order now? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumers spent around $300 per person between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday in 2021
What are the best places to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday?
The airline is launching flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort...
Frontier Airlines offer cheap nonstop airfares from Phoenix for a limited time
Local First Arizona's Fall Fest is certified local, which means the businesses are locally...
Shop local this holiday season! Tomorrow’s Fall Fest in Phoenix is the place to start.
The non-stop routes will include daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit,...
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned