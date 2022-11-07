Rock band Styx coming to Phoenix in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Styx is coming back to Phoenix for two shows in March next year! It’s a concert you won’t want to miss.

They’ll be playing at the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The group’s most recent studio album which was recorded just before the COVID-19 pandemic is called “Crash of the Crown.” It’s the 17th album the group has released and it’s now available on clear and black vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms.

“Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw said. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.” The group has been performing since the early 1960s originally under the name “The Tradewinds” and “TW4.” Eventually, when they signed with Wooden Nickel Records in 1972, a name change was encouraged and “Styx” was chosen. The group was nominated for a Grammy at the 22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1980.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. Want to pre-order now? Click here.

