Rain, snow chances for the work week, cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures are a little warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday. Daytime highs are in the upper 70s across the Valley. Yesterday we only made it to 70 degrees in Phoenix. Meanwhile, the average temperature for this time of the year is 81 degrees. Our quiet weather pattern will continue into the beginning of the work week, but I’m tracking our next storm system that will bring rain chances to the Valley, snow to the high country, and windy conditions in northern Arizona.

For your Monday, expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s in the Valley and temps in the 50s and 60s in northern and eastern Arizona. A south-to-southwest flow will develop on Tuesday as the storm system approaches from the pacific northwest. Wednesday afternoon, wind gusts could pick up to 40-45 mph in northern Arizona, and temperatures will also cool as a cold front pushes through, dropping temps into the 67s in the valley by Thursday. Rain accumulation doesn’t look great for the lower deserts, but snow could accumulate above 6000 feet as the system passes through the state.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.