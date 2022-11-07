Holiday Food Drive
Police searching for suspect after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police department is investigating after a shooting involving officers happened Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to an officer-involved shooting near 21st Avenue and Turney Avenue. No officers were injured. Police are searching for a suspect. No other information is available.

This is the 55th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 86th in the state in 2022.

