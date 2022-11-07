Police searching for suspect after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police department is investigating after a shooting involving officers happened Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to an officer-involved shooting near 21st Avenue and Turney Avenue. No officers were injured. Police are searching for a suspect. No other information is available.

We are responding to an Officer involved Shooting in the area of 21st Avenue and Turney Avenue. Officers are code 4. Suspect is outstanding. Please avoid the area as it's an active scene. Further info to follow. pic.twitter.com/nAafGrQAcv — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 7, 2022

This is the 55th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 86th in the state in 2022.

