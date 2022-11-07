Phoenix area gas prices fall in the first week of November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prices at the pump eased up slightly for drivers in the metro Phoenix area, falling 5.6 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.51 per gallon.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, metro Phoenix gas prices for the first week of November are 48.8 cents a gallon lower than they were in October but are still around 86 cents higher a gallon than in Nov. 2021. On average, diesel costs have risen 3.4 cents in the last week to $5.32 per gallon.

Drivers reported to GasBuddy paying as low as $4.05 per gallon, with the most expensive at $5.09. Statewide, Arizona drivers reported to the site the lowest gas price was $3.29 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Phoenix and the national average over the past five years are as follows:

Nov. 7, 2021 - $3.65/g

Nov. 7, 2020 - $2.28/g

Nov. 7, 2019 - $3.04/g

Nov. 7, 2018 - $2.92/g

Nov. 7, 2017 - $2.33/g

In other southwestern cities such as Las Vegas, drivers reported gas prices at $4.88 per gallon, and in Tucson, at $3.58 per gallon. “Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”

